Earnhardt Jr. Interested In Becoming Minority Owner Of Panthers

Nov 19, 2017; Homestead, FL, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. (88) before the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jasen Vinlove, Jasen Vinlove)

CHARLOTTE -- Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. says he is interested in becoming a minority owner with the NFL's Carolina Panthers.



Earnhardt told The Associated Press he was not asked by local businessmen Felix Sabates to join a potential ownership group, but said he did contact Marcus Smith, the CEO of Speedway Motorsports, to say he'd be interested.

Current Panthers owner Jerry Richardson announced in December he's selling the team.



Earnhardt, who lives in Kannapolis, North Carolina, says he told the CEO of Speedway Motorsports, "'Hey, Marcus, if you guys get in the middle of it and you think it's a good business deal, I definitely have some interest.'"

Earnhardt says he "wouldn't have the kind of money where I would move the needle too much, but it would be something to have a lot of pride in."

