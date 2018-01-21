Greg Olsen Named Finalist For NFL Man of the Year Award

Dec 3, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) before the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Chuck Cook, Custom)

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen has been named one of three finalists for the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

NFL named Olsen, along with Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt as finalists on Sunday.

In honor of being named one of the finalists, Olsen announced on Twitter that he will match the first $100,000 donated to support the families of Levine Children's Hospital through his HEARTest Yard Foundation through February 4.

In honor of being 1 of 3 finalists for Man of the Year, we are launching the “Man of the Year Match”. Today thrU Feb 4th, my wife and I will MATCH the first $100,000 raised to support the families @LevineChildrens thru our HEARTest Yard program! Visit https://t.co/ZzrtugHHyi now pic.twitter.com/9073QeD325 — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) January 21, 2018

"Greg, Benjamin and J.J. have changed countless lives with their generosity and commitment to helping others," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "As remarkable leaders on and off the field, they personify the character of the late Walter Payton. We commend them for using their platforms to leave a positive impact on communities across the country."

Olsen founded Receptions for Research: The Greg Olsen Foundation in 2009 after his mother survived breast cancer. The foundation focuses on cancer research and education. In 2013, he and his wife Kara founded the HEARTest Yard Fund after their son T.J. was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome. The HEARTest Yard Fund helps families of babies like T.J., with congenital heart defects.

Watson helps people through his charity the One More Foundation. Recently, the One More Foundation partnered with the International Justice Mission to combat human trafficking.

Watt helped raise more than $37 million during one of Houston's darkest moments. In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, he became a beacon of hope for the city. Watt plans to work with strategic organizations, making sure that every dollar goes the families affected by Harvey.

The winner will be announced during NFL Honors, a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on Feb. 3, the eve of Super Bowl LII at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis was the first and only Panther to receive the NFL Man of the Year Award in 2014.

