Panthers Fans Sing 'Waaayy' Better: Greg Olsen on Grammys

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers star Greg Olsen took to Twitter to weigh in on the Grammys.

During Sunday's award show, Carpool Karaoke host James Corden led a star-studded sing-a-long to Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline, which featured John Legend, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Diamond himself.

Despite the cheers being heard throughout Staples Center, the Panthers tight end did not seem impressed by the performance.

I've heard 75k Panther fans sing that WAAAYY better! #sweetcaroline #GRAMMYs — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) February 13, 2017

Regardless of how you may have felt about Sunday night's award show, Panthers fans can all agree that very few gameday experiences match the awesomeness of hearing a sold-out Bank of America Stadium all sing along to the Neil Diamond song.

Olsen's teammate Thomas Davis also tweeted during the Grammys to talk about Sweet Caroline.

I swear I love hearing this song. Lol #GRAMMYs — Thomas Davis (@ThomasDavisSDTM) February 13, 2017

Copyright 2017 WCNC