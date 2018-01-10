WFMY
Greg Olsen, Wife To Donate $15,000 To Levine Children's Hospital

Hank Lee , WCNC 3:48 PM. EST January 10, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Greg Olsen took another step in furthering his case to be named the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Wednesday, announcing that he and wife Kara will personally donate an additional $15,000 to Levine Children’s Hospital. 

Olsen, who is nominated for the award for the third consecutive year, finished second in the Man of the Year Charity Challenge behind Detroit’s Haloti Ngata. As a result of receiving the most mentions on Twitter and Instagram, Ngata received a $25,000 donation to his charity of choice from Nationwide. As runner-up, Olsen’s charity, Levine Children’s Hospital, received a $10,000 donation. 

Olsen tweeted Wednesday that he will donate an additional $15,000 to the hospital as a thank you for the support from his fans. 

Olsen and Levine Children’s Hospital partnered with NFL headwear manufacturer New Era to produce limited edition beanies that were sold during the Panthers’ home game with Minnesota. The proceeds from those caps went to Levine Children’s Hospital. 

