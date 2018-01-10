Greg Olsen, Wife To Donate $15,000 To Levine Children's Hospital

Carolina Panther tight end Greg Olsen arrives with his wife Kara Dooley on the red carpet prior to the 6th Annual NFL Honors at Wortham Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Greg Olsen took another step in furthering his case to be named the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Wednesday, announcing that he and wife Kara will personally donate an additional $15,000 to Levine Children’s Hospital.

Olsen, who is nominated for the award for the third consecutive year, finished second in the Man of the Year Charity Challenge behind Detroit’s Haloti Ngata. As a result of receiving the most mentions on Twitter and Instagram, Ngata received a $25,000 donation to his charity of choice from Nationwide. As runner-up, Olsen’s charity, Levine Children’s Hospital, received a $10,000 donation.

Thank you to EVERYONE who helped us in this years #WPMOYChallenge! Although 2nd place is awarded $10,000, my wife and I will be donating the additional $15k for a total of $25,000 for the families @LevineChildrens! Your support is inspiring!! — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) January 10, 2018 Thank you for all the work your foundation is doing to help kids with CHD. This will be your legacy, not football. — 🏈💙JustJoan💙🏈 (@joanpzls) January 10, 2018 Thank YOU your support is inspiring and you will never know how much we appreciate what you do for our families and children! — Kerri Lynn (@MiniKP03x) January 10, 2018 Thank you @gregolsen88 and Kara for your unwavering commitment to heart children! @LevineChildrens is fortunate and grateful for your partnership and commitment! No doubt... Man of the Year! — Callie Dobbins (@calliefdobbins) January 10, 2018

Olsen tweeted Wednesday that he will donate an additional $15,000 to the hospital as a thank you for the support from his fans.

Olsen and Levine Children’s Hospital partnered with NFL headwear manufacturer New Era to produce limited edition beanies that were sold during the Panthers’ home game with Minnesota. The proceeds from those caps went to Levine Children’s Hospital.

