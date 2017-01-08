Help Greg Olsen Win $25K For His Charity

Carolina Panther Greg Olsen visited Charlotte Catholic High School Thursday, March 10, 2016 during a pep rally for the boys basketball team. The school raised $6,000 for the Greg Olsen Foundation The Heartest Yard. (Photo NBC Charlotte)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Panthers tight end Greg Olsen has reached out on social media to ask for your help in winning the Man of the Year Charity Challenge.

By winning this challenge, Nationwide will donate $25,000 to Olsen's Receptions for Research Foundation that helps enhance the lives of those affected by congenital heart disease and various forms of cancer.

#PantherNation: help me win $25K for @R4Rfoundation by using the #OlsenWPMOYChallenge hashtag on twitter. Guy w/ the most mentions wins. — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) December 12, 2016

According to the official rules of the 2016 Walter Payton Man of the Year Charity Challenge, each of the 32 Man of Year nominees will have a unique hashtag associated with their name. You can vote for your favorite nominee by using their hashtag on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Google+ during the Promotion Period .

Olsen currently is in second place on the 'leaderboard' with 5,836 mentions. He is behind Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats who has 6,352 total mentions.

Many local sports stars have shown their support of Olsen on social media including NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. as well as Panthers Bruce Wayne and Brenton Bersin.

The challenge ends on January 8, and whichever Man of the Year nominee has the most mentions across all social media platforms, is able to donate the winnings to the charity of their choice.

To help Olsen win, use his official hashtag: #OlsenWPMOYChallenge

