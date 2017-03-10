Julius Peppers Returning to Panthers: Agent

Julius Peppers is returning to the Carolina Panthers in 2017. (Photo: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Julius Peppers appears to be coming back to Charlotte.

The three-time NFL All-Pro, who spent the first eight years of his career with the Panthers, became a free agent after three years with Green Bay.

Peppers agent Carl Carey tweeted a photo of Peppers from the 2002 NFL Draft with the caption “Headed Home…”

The Wilson, North Carolina native has 143.5 sacks over his 15-year career. He is the Panthers’ all-time sacks leader with 81, and still owns the team’s franchise record for forced fumbles (30). Peppers was named to five Pro Bowls during his first tenure with the Panthers.

The terms of Peppers’ deal have not been made public.

According to Pro Football Talk's Darin Gantt, the Panthers are also looking to bring back defensive back Captain Munnerlyn. Munnerlyn was originally a seventh-round draft pick out of South Carolina before joining the Minnesota Vikings.

Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson told the Charlotte Observer that he wanted to see Peppers retire with Carolina. It looks like he'll get his wish.

