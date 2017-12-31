LIVE BLOG: Panthers Want Division Crown, Sweep of Rival Falcons

Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison (97) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Custom)

Hey folks! Thanks for joining us again for the Panthers live game blog! It's the Panthers' final regular season game against defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons and it's a big one with playoff implications.

The Panthers have already clinched a playoff spot with last week's win against Tampa Bay. Atlanta is hoping to secure the second wild card spot with a victory. The division is still possible for Carolina, but they'll need to win today and get some help.

Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (back) and safety Kurt Coleman (ankle) are inactive today.

Here's a look at the playoff scenarios for today's game:

Falcons can clinch playoff spot with win or Seattle loss to Arizona.

Panthers already have playoff spot and can clinch NFC South with win and Saints loss or tie. Panthers can also win division with tie and Saints loss.

Panthers can clinch first-round bye with win, Saints loss or tie, Vikings loss and Rams loss or tie.

Here's some pregame notes to get you ready:

The Panthers are 5-2 on road.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is 2-4 vs. the Falcons in hometown of Atlanta. ...

Newton has engineered winning drives in two of last three weeks. He has 15 winning drives during career.

Newton has 54 career touchdowns rushing, most by any NFL quarterback. ...

RB Christian McCaffrey tied for NFL lead for receptions by rookie (75). ... RB Jonathan Stewart has TD rushing in last three road games.

Panthers receiver Devin Funchess averaging 84 yards receiving per game with two TDs in last two road games.

Panthers have 15 sacks and 10 takeaways in last three games.

Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers has 20 career fumble recoveries, including two last week. Peppers has five sacks in last six road games.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has a 94.1 passer rating in 19 career games against Panthers.

Falcons receiver Julio Jones is third in the NFL with 1,364 yards receiving.

Linebacker Deion Jones leads Falcons with three INTs, tied for most in NFL for a linebacker, and 128 tackles.

Julio Jones is the only NFL player with at least 125 tackles and three interceptions.

