Luke Kuechly Serves Soup To Homeless Before Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly traded his helmet for a hairnet Wednesday as he helped serve lunch to hundreds of homeless people at a Minneapolis soup kitchen.
Kuechly teamed with Campbell’s Chunky Soup to donate 250,000 bowls of soup at the House of Charity in Minneapolis.
Thank you Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panther's Linebacker, @NFL, @CampbellsChunky, & @CampbellSoupCo for donating 250,000 bowls of Chunky Soup! You are feeding hundreds of our neighbors in need at our Food Centre & will be feeding thousands with our partnership with @2harvest. pic.twitter.com/jhJbOZr9KV— House of Charity (@HouseofCharity) January 31, 2018
LUUUUKE who donated soup during Super Bowl week 🥣 pic.twitter.com/oQExnXyTK1— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 31, 2018
