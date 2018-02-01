Luke Kuechly Serves Soup To Homeless Before Super Bowl

(Photo: Campbell's Chunky Soup)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly traded his helmet for a hairnet Wednesday as he helped serve lunch to hundreds of homeless people at a Minneapolis soup kitchen.

Kuechly teamed with Campbell’s Chunky Soup to donate 250,000 bowls of soup at the House of Charity in Minneapolis.

