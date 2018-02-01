WFMY
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Luke Kuechly Serves Soup To Homeless Before Super Bowl

Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly teamed up with Campbell's Chunky Soup to serve meals at a soup kitchen in Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl 52.

Hank Lee , WCNC 11:40 AM. EST February 01, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly traded his helmet for a hairnet Wednesday as he helped serve lunch to hundreds of homeless people at a Minneapolis soup kitchen. 

RELATED: Panthers' Lue Kuechly Tackles Lunch At Popular Boone Spot

Kuechly teamed with Campbell’s Chunky Soup to donate 250,000 bowls of soup at the House of Charity in Minneapolis. 

 

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories