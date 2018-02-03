Luke Kuechly Wins NFL's Sportsmanship Award

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 13: Luke Kuechly #59 of the Carolina Panthers looks on before their game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Bank of America Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) (Photo: Grant Halverson, Custom)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is considered one of the more intimidating players in the NFL. But on Saturday, the league recognized him for his on-field sportsmanship.

Kuechly was awarded the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award during the NFL Honors in Minneapolis. The award is presented each year to an NFL player who "best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition," according to the league's website.

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, who was named this season's offensive player of the year award, gave Kuechly props for winning the award.

"He's a great player and an even better person," Gurley said.

Kuechly was also selected to the 2018 Pro Bowl before deciding to not play due to an injury. The selection marked the Panthers star's fifth Pro Bowl selection.

Kuechly finished the 2017 season with 74 total tackles (125 combined) and three interceptions in 15 regular season games. The Panthers linebacker was named NFL's defensive player of the year in 2013 and was named first-team All-Pro four times (2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017).

