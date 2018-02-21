Marty Hurney Hired as Panthers General Manager

Nov 13, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Interim General Manager Marty Hurney on the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bob Donnan, Bob Donnan)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Carolina Panthers announced Wednesday that they are removing the interim tag from Marty Hurney’s title, officially naming him general manager of the organization.

“We are very fortunate to have Marty as our general manager after he did an exceptional job in the interim role this past season.” Panthers COO Tina Becker said. “Marty’s guidance and vision helped build the foundation for this team, and his work this season was instrumental in returning the team to the playoffs. We believe he will continue to craft a roster that will win games and contend for a championship.”

Hurney returned to the team as interim G.M. in July 2017 after the firing of Dave Gettleman. Under Hurney’s guidance, the Panthers finished the season 11-5 and made the NFC playoffs.

“I have always felt a strong connection to this organization and viewed this job as one of the very best in the NFL because of the people here,” Hurney said. “Mr. Richardson and Tina have been open and honest with me from the beginning, and I am thankful for the trust they have placed in me. I gained a lot of perspective being away and then back in an interim role last season. I feel that I am the best person to help Ron and this team moving forward. We have a really special core of players in place, and I’m extremely excited about the direction we are headed.”

The hiring marks Hurney’s second tenure as Panthers G.M., having previously filled the role from 2002-2012. During that time, Carolina reached the playoffs three times, including winning the NFC Championship in 2003. Hurney was also responsible for drafting franchise cornerstones Cam Newton and Luke Kuechly.

