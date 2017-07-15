WFMY
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Surprises Kids With Shopping Spree

WCNC 12:25 AM. EDT July 16, 2017

CHARLOTTE - Cleats, gloves, mouth pieces, you name it, and Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey was helping get it from the shelves for 15 local kids.

McCaffrey pitched in for the DICK'S Sporting Goods Sports Matter program -- helping to fight the billions of dollars cut from school sports budgets in recent years.

 

 

The running back is back in the Queen City to prepare for Panthers training camp, which begins July 25 in Spartanburg, SC.

 

 

From July 14-16 DICK'S will donate 1 percent of in-store, online and mobile sales to The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation to support youth sports teams in need across the country.


In addition, any customer accompanied by a child (18 and younger) wearing his or her youth team uniform or team gear during the same weekend will receive 20 percent off their total purchase.

