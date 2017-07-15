Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Surprises Kids With Shopping Spree

CHARLOTTE - Cleats, gloves, mouth pieces, you name it, and Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey was helping get it from the shelves for 15 local kids.

McCaffrey pitched in for the DICK'S Sporting Goods Sports Matter program -- helping to fight the billions of dollars cut from school sports budgets in recent years.

Panthers' Christian McCaffrey starting his day off right with a shopping spree at Dick's for 15 kids from Charlotte Youth Football! @wcnc pic.twitter.com/T6knAGxkuX — Payton Walker (@paytonleewalker) July 14, 2017

The running back is back in the Queen City to prepare for Panthers training camp, which begins July 25 in Spartanburg, SC.

This kid really wanted pink gloves so @CMcCaffrey5 obliged. pic.twitter.com/zY0BJ504Sw — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) July 14, 2017

From July 14-16 DICK'S will donate 1 percent of in-store, online and mobile sales to The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation to support youth sports teams in need across the country.





In addition, any customer accompanied by a child (18 and younger) wearing his or her youth team uniform or team gear during the same weekend will receive 20 percent off their total purchase.

