NFL Owners Must Vote On New Panthers Owner: Who Are They?

Sep 13, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; A view of a Carolina Panthers helmet before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Field. The Panthers defeat the Jaguars 20-9. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

The Carolina Panthers season is over and now the question is: what's next? Last month, owner Jerry Richardson announced plans to sell the team, once the season ended. He said "We will not begin the sale process, nor will we entertain any inquiries, until the very last game is played."

That's now.

While the Panthers might not have entertained inquiries, we already know some people have already expressed interest. Diddy, Steph Curry, and Colin Kaepernick proposed forming a group to buy the team. NASCAR CEO Brian France is also in the mix.

Whoever the new owner is, three-quarters of the other current NFL owners must approve the sale.

So who are the current owners?

FORTUNE magazine looked at their backgrounds. They found a mix of backgrounds, from family money, to a tech billionaire to auto industry royalty.

Let's look at owners around the Panthers' division in the NFC South. Falcons owner Arthur Blank co-founded The Home Depot. His falcons are now worth $2.5 billion.

Saints owner Tom Benson tarted building his empire by opening several car dealerships in the area. He bought the team in 1985 and it's now valued at $2 billion.

Bucs owner Malcolm Glazer was a real estate magnate. After he died, his family took over ownership in 2014. The team is currently worth $2 billion.

When Diddy started his social media campaign to become the next Panthers owner, he mentioned the League not having any black owners.

This picture was taken back in 2003. This is God’s work. It’s time!!



ATTN all @NFL owners, it’s time for diversity!! It’s time for Black ownership!!



The time is now. Let’s make it happen!! pic.twitter.com/zex7LTZ8mn — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017

While that statement is true, there is at least one minority owner. Shahid Khan owns the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was born in Pakistan and is the first ethnic-minority person to own an NFL team. He made his money by building the car parts manufacturer Flex-N-Gate into a multi-billion dollar company. He bought the Jaguars in 2011 and are valued at $2.075 billion.

The new Panthers owner would have to be approved by 3-quarters of the the NFL's other owners.

Fortune currently values the panthers at about $2.5 billion.

