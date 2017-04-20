Panthers Announce 2017 Schedule #PanthersOn2

The Carolina Panthers huddle around Cam Newton during a game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) (Photo: Dustin Bradford, 2016 Dustin Bradford)

CHARLOTTE — The 2017 NFL schedule was released Thursday night and the Carolina Panthers start the season on the road.

The Big Cats open the season playing the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25pm. The next 2 Sundays they are at home against the Buffalo Bills, that game is on WFMY News 2/CBS and NFC South rival the New Orleans Saints.

You can watch the Panthers play at home on WFMY News 2 Thursday night, October 12.

Full schedule:

Here's the schedule in video released on the team's Twitter account:

The Panthers' last place NFC South finish (6-10) in 2016 ensured they face other last-place division finishers in the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. A 1-5 start derailed the season as the Panthers missed the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

The preseason begins with a home game against the Houston Texans followed by a pair of road clashes against the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The preseason wraps up with a home date against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

