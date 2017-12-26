Panthers' Damiere Byrd Will Miss Rest of Season

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Damiere Byrd (18) with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes (24) defends in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bob Donnan, Custom)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Panthers say starting wide receiver Damiere Byrd will miss the remainder of the season with a lower leg injury.



He has been placed on injured reserve.



Byrd was injured in Carolina's 22-19 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday. Earlier in the game Byrd had a key 103-yard kickoff return for a touchdown - the longest TD in franchise history - to give Carolina the lead.

He has also given the team a needed boost at receiver.



The Panthers (11-4) once again find themselves looking for a No. 2 receiver. Carolina traded Kelvin Benjamin and rookie Curtis Samuel went on injured reserve earlier this season.



Carolina defensive end Charles Johnson and linebacker Thomas Davis are scheduled to return to the 53-man roster this week after serving suspensions.



The Panthers visit Atlanta on Sunday.

