Panthers Draft Christian McCaffrey In First Round #PanthersOn2

Panthers draft Christian McCaffrey RB from Stanford (Photo: Custom)

CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Panthers used their first pick in the 2017 NFL Draft on one of the most versatile prospects coming out of college in recent memory, selecting running back Christian McCaffrey with the eighth overall selection.

The Stanford running back's 6,191 all-purpose yards since the beginning of the 2015 season are the most ever over a two-year stretch in Football Bowl Subdivision history. In three college seasons – with a limited role his first season – the 5-foot-11, 202-pounder amassed 3,922 rushing yards, 1,206 receiving yards, 1,869 return yards and 33 total touchdowns.

Considered one of the best route runners in the draft class in addition to his obvious ability out of the backfield, McCaffrey was runner-up for the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore when he shattered Barry Sanders' record for all-purpose yards in a season.

Barring a trade, the Panthers' next pick is scheduled at No. 40 overall, a second-round selection to be made when the NFL Draft continues Friday evening. They also hold the final pick in the second round – No. 64 overall – and will wrap up their busy Friday with a compensatory pick toward the end of the third round (No. 98).

