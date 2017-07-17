Panthers Fire General Manager Dave Gettleman

From left to Right: Dave Gettleman and Jerry Richardson (Photo: WFMY)

CHARLOTTE, N.C.-- The General Manager position for the Carolina Panthers is open.

That's because Monday the team announced that Dave Gettleman had been relieved of duties as a General Manager.

(Photo: WFMY)

The team tweeted a news release that provided this statement from Panthers' Owner Jerry Richardson:

“After much thought and a long evaluation of our football operations, I have decided to relieve Dave Gettleman of his duties as general manager,” Richardson said. “I want to thank Dave for the role he played in our success over the past four seasons. While the timing of this decision is not ideal, a change is needed.”

Gettleman had been with the team since 2013.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wfmy.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

Carolina Panthers (Photo: WFMY)

Copyright 2017 WFMY