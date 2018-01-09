Panthers Fire Offensive Coordinator, Quarterbacks Coach

Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Mike Shula jogs onto the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Custom)

Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Mike Shula and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey have been relieved of their duties, the team announced Tuesday.

Shula spent the past seven seasons (2011-17) with Carolina, working as quarterbacks coach for two seasons (2011-12) before becoming offensive coordinator in 2013.

In 2017, Carolina finished 19th in total offense (323.7), fourth in rushing offense (131.4), 28th in passing (192.3) and 12th in points (22.7).

A veteran of 30 years of coaching, including 26 as an NFL assistant and four as a college head coach, Shula joined the Panthers after four seasons as quarterbacks coach for Jacksonville from 2007-10. He was head coach at the University of Alabama from 2003-06. His previous stops as an NFL assistant include Tampa Bay (1988-90, 1996-99), Miami (1991-92, 2000-02) and Chicago (1993-95).

Dorsey served as quarterbacks coach from 2013-17 following two seasons (2011-12) as a pro scout for Carolina. A former record-setting quarterback at the University of Miami (Fla.), Dorsey played six seasons in the NFL from 2003-08 before finishing his playing career in the CFL in 2010.

