Panthers Holding Auditions for TopCats

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Do you or someone you know have what it takes to be a cheerleader in the NFL?
The Carolina Panthers will be hosting preliminary auditions for the 2017 TopCats cheerleading squad. The auditions will be held on Saturday, April 8 in Charlotte.
Here's your chance to be a part of the Pride of the Carolinas! Register today! #OneCarolina https://t.co/9UITpp9Wo9 pic.twitter.com/eQcUpEZd1s— TopCats Cheerleaders (@PanthersTopCats) March 6, 2017
Interested candidates must be 21 years of age by May 10, 2017 and must register online for ahead of the tryouts and pay the $185 registration fee.
For further details, click here.
