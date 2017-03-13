Panthers Holding Auditions for TopCats

Nov 13, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers Topcats Cheerleaders perform at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Do you or someone you know have what it takes to be a cheerleader in the NFL?

The Carolina Panthers will be hosting preliminary auditions for the 2017 TopCats cheerleading squad. The auditions will be held on Saturday, April 8 in Charlotte.

Here's your chance to be a part of the Pride of the Carolinas! Register today! #OneCarolina https://t.co/9UITpp9Wo9 pic.twitter.com/eQcUpEZd1s — TopCats Cheerleaders (@PanthersTopCats) March 6, 2017

Interested candidates must be 21 years of age by May 10, 2017 and must register online for ahead of the tryouts and pay the $185 registration fee.

For further details, click here.





