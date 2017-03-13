WFMY
Panthers Holding Auditions for TopCats

WCNC 12:52 PM. EDT March 13, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Do you or someone you know have what it takes to be a cheerleader in the NFL?

The Carolina Panthers will be hosting preliminary auditions for the 2017 TopCats cheerleading squad. The auditions will be held on Saturday, April 8 in Charlotte.

Interested candidates must be 21 years of age by May 10, 2017 and must register online for ahead of the tryouts and pay the $185 registration fee.

For further details, click here.


 

