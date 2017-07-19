Panthers Name Marty Hurney Interim GM

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney stands on the team's sideline prior to Carolina's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/MCT via Getty Images) (Photo: Charlotte Observer, 2012 MCT)

CHARLOTTE - Marty Hurney will take over as interim General Manager for the Carolina Panthers after Dave Gettleman was fired Monday.

Hurney worked with the Panthers from 1998 to 2012 and was named GM in 2002, guiding the Panthers to their first Super Bowl appearance during the 2003 season. Carolina reached the playoffs three times in his tenure.

“I never lost the connection with the organization,” Hurney told panthers.com. “I’ve gained a lot of perspective and have looked at things in different ways. I think I can help this team in a lot of areas. I think I’ve grown. And I feel I’m better prepared to come in this time and do a better job than I did over the 12 years I was general manager last time.”

Copyright 2017 WFMY