Panthers Hire Norv Turner as Offensive Coordinator

CHARLOTTE -- The Panthers have officially hired Norv Turner as offensive coordinator.

Turner comes to Carolina with a wealth of experience, having coached 32 seasons in the NFL, including 15 seasons as a head coach and 11 as an offensive coordinator. As offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys (1991-93), he helped the Cowboys win Super Bowl XXVII and XXVIII

Turner most recently served as the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-16. In 2015, Turner’s offense ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing as Adrian Peterson led the NFL in rushing (1,485 yards) and the Vikings finished with an 11-5 record and the NFC North title. The Vikings were also the least-penalized offensive unit in the league and had the fourth-fewest turnovers in the league.

Previously, Turner also served as offensive coordinator for Dallas (1991-93), San Diego (2001), Miami (2002-03), San Francisco (2006) and Cleveland (2013).

Turner has been a head coach three times, first with Washington (1994-2000) then with Oakland (2004-05) and San Diego (2007-12). In Washington, Turner posted four winning seasons, claiming the NFC East in 1999 and advancing to the NFC Divisional Playoffs. In San Diego, Turner’s most recent head coaching stop, he won three straight AFC West titles (2007-09) and finished second in the division the other 3 seasons, advancing to face New England in the 2007 AFC Championship game and posting a 56-40 record in regular season action. Turner was honored as USA Today NFL Coach of the Year in 2009. Turner added three more division titles and seven more playoff appearances as an assistant.

Since 2007, Turner’s teams have ranked in the NFL’s top five in offensive points three times and the 2010 Chargers notched the No. 1 offense in the league with a 395.6 yard per game output.

Turner’s system has produced the NFL’s leading rusher on six different occasions: Emmitt Smith (1991-93), Ricky Williams (2002), LaDainian Tomlinson (2007) and Adrian Peterson (2015). With Cleveland in 2013, wide receiver Josh Gordon led the NFL with 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns on 87 catches in only 14 games, doubling his yardage output from the season before. Gordon joined Michael Irvin as wide receivers under Turner who led the NFL in receiving.

Since 1991 when Turner joined Dallas, he has had backs rush for 1,000 yards 16 times and boasted a 1,000-yard receiver 15 times. Turner’s offenses have produced a 1,000-yard rusher and receiver in the same season 10 times and he has had a pair of 1,000-yard receivers on a team twice.

Turner made his NFL debut with the Los Angeles Rams, coaching wide receivers from 1985-86 and wide receivers and tight ends from 1987-90. Turner was part of a Rams team that won the NFC West in 1985, and earned four trips to the playoffs in his six seasons with the club.

Turner began his coaching career in 1975, serving as a graduate assistant for Oregon, his alma mater. He spent nine seasons (1976-1984) at Southern California before entering the NFL.

Turner was born in Camp Lejeune, N.C.

Copyright 2017 WFMY