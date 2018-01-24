Panthers Player Jonathan Stewart To Compete On CBS' New MVP Talent Show

Jonathan Stewart performing on CBS' MVP Talent Show Pic. Courtesy: MVP (Photo: CBS)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers player, Jonathan Stewart will be going up against some stiff competition while showing off his musical talents on CBS’ new MVP: MOST VALUABLE PERFORMER Talent Show.

The new show airs starting Thursday, January 25 right here on WFMY News 2 at 8:00 p.m.

During the show, NFL contestants will have a mentor to help them get ready for their performances.

Jonathan Stewart’s hidden talent includes playing the piano. Stewart said he got his first keyboard when he was 4-years-old.

He said he has not had any formal training but plays by ear. He said, “I like to just sit down and play.”

He also said he enjoys producing music and loves to play.

“I like to play whatever I’m feeling at the time whether it is angry, happy or sad. Whatever, I’m feeling I just let it all out on the piano. I also like to produce music," said Stewart.

He said his show performance will come with a different type of nerves compared to those on the gridiron.

“I think being a piano player takes knowing certain parts of a song. When to be gentle with the keys and when to progress to the transition of the climax of a song. Same thing on the field you have to know when to be aggressive.”

We’re wishing Stewart the best of luck as he competes on the show.

The show is hosted by LL COOL J and will be judged by Actress Katharine McPhee, Comedian Maz Jobrani, and New York Giants Wide Receiver Brandon Marshall. “The Talk” Host Sharon Osbourne will serve as the celebrity mentor.



