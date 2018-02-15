Panthers Raising Ticket Prices At Bank Of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- You're going to pay more to keep pounding next season as a Carolina Panthers fan. The team is raising ticket prices at Bank of America Stadium.

Two-thirds of the seats will increase $1 to $6 per game. The other third will rise $6 to $15 per game. Single-game, non-premium seat tickets will range from $49 to $210.

The Panthers have not raised ticket prices since going to the Super Bowl in 2015.

Panthers owner Jerry Richardson put the team up for sale back in December on the same day Sports Illustrated published a report alleging he paid "significant monetary settlements" due to inappropriate workplace comments and conduct.

In January, WCNC reported six bidders were in the running to buy the Panthers.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now





© 2018 WCNC.COM