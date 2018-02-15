WFMY
Close

Panthers Raising Ticket Prices At Bank Of America Stadium

Sources tell NBC Charlotte there is interest in building a new stadium for the Carolina Panthers in the Carowinds Boulevard area.

WCNC 10:35 PM. EST February 15, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- You're going to pay more to keep pounding next season as a Carolina Panthers fan. The team is raising ticket prices at Bank of America Stadium.

Two-thirds of the seats will increase $1 to $6 per game. The other third will rise $6 to $15 per game.  Single-game, non-premium seat tickets will range from $49 to $210.

The Panthers have not raised ticket prices since going to the Super Bowl in 2015.

Panthers owner Jerry Richardson put the team up for sale back in December on the same day Sports Illustrated published a report alleging he paid "significant monetary settlements" due to inappropriate workplace comments and conduct.

In January, WCNC reported six bidders were in the running to buy the Panthers. 

