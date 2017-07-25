Panthers Rookie Gets Dropped Off By Mom On 1st Day Of Training Camp

The Carolina Panthers reported to the team's training camp at Wofford College Tuesday morning. (Photo: Kelsey Riggs, WCNC)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- For Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel, you're never too old to get a ride from your mom to work.

The 20-year-old speedster arrived at the Panthers training camp Tuesday with his mother Nicole watching him from the parking lot.

According to @PanthersBill these are indeed Curtis Samuel's parents dropping him off at camp. (also pictured- Bill Voth) pic.twitter.com/ahs7C55dA2 — Kelsey Riggs (@KelseyRiggsWCNC) July 25, 2017

Samuel reportedly said his mom needed the car after his plans to arrive at Wofford University with fellow rookie Christian McCaffrey didn't work out as expected.

New York Giants defensive back Eli Apple made headlines last year after his mother Annie dropped him off to OTA and training camp.

