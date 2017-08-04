WFMY
Panthers Sign 8-Year-Old Quarterback

Carrie Hodgin, WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 9:34 PM. EDT August 04, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- He’s fast, quick on his feet, and knows how to make a touchdown!

That’s why the Carolina Panthers signed an 8-year-old quarterback in an unprecedented move.

Domanic “Dom” Fuller, who has Cystic Fibrosis suited up alongside Panthers player, Joe Webb at the Carolina Panthers Fan Fest.

Fuller who’s a rising fourth grader at Edwards Knox Central School loves football, tacos, and Star Wars.

The new quarterback also loves playing video games and eating chicken wings, pizza, and lasagna.

We think with that kind of appetite Fuller will have enough carb load to get the job done on the field.

The Panthers first order of business included signing Fuller to a contract which also included a news conference. Fuller’s 4-year-old brother, Camden was also there to help with negotiations.

Fuller has since hit the field running with Webb by his side at Fan Fest.

It was all made possible thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. 

