Panthers Sign 8-Year-Old Quarterback

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- He’s fast, quick on his feet, and knows how to make a touchdown!

That’s why the Carolina Panthers signed an 8-year-old quarterback in an unprecedented move.

Domanic “Dom” Fuller, who has Cystic Fibrosis suited up alongside Panthers player, Joe Webb at the Carolina Panthers Fan Fest.

Here comes Superman! Cam Newton takes the field to a roar from the fans, then fist bumps 8-year-old signee Dom Fuller. #FanFest @WFMY pic.twitter.com/WXoqqUMhu8 — Patrick Wright (@ptwright) August 4, 2017

Fuller who’s a rising fourth grader at Edwards Knox Central School loves football, tacos, and Star Wars.

The new quarterback also loves playing video games and eating chicken wings, pizza, and lasagna.

We think with that kind of appetite Fuller will have enough carb load to get the job done on the field.

The Panthers first order of business included signing Fuller to a contract which also included a news conference. Fuller’s 4-year-old brother, Camden was also there to help with negotiations.

The @Panthers have signed 8-year-old Dom Fuller to a 1-day contract through Make-A-Wish. He's wearing the same cleats as Cam tonight! @WFMY pic.twitter.com/siCHJRItMk — Patrick Wright (@ptwright) August 4, 2017

Fuller has since hit the field running with Webb by his side at Fan Fest.

It was all made possible thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

