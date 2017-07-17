Panthers' Superfan 'Catman' Weighs In On GM Shake-Up

Winston-Salem man known as "Catman" Panthers Super fan! (Photo: Catman)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – On Monday, the owner of the Panthers, Jerry Richardson, let General Manager Dave Gettleman know he was fired, only nine days before training camp.

Read: Panthers Fire General Manager Dave Gettleman

On social media, fans and former football stars weighed in with many of them praising Gettleman’s removal. WFMY News 2 caught up with one of the Superfans, Greg Good, otherwise known as “Catman.”

Good has been a season ticket holder from the inception of the franchise, never missing a game. He was originally a Green Bay Packers fan, but he quickly decided he was all in on the Panthers, and created his alter-ego.

Read: Players Troll Newly Fired Panthers GM Gettleman On Twitter

“Other fans ask me when they see me, what I think the team is going to do? I say, I have to wait until the preseason game first, who knows? It depends on how they gel,” he said.

Now, he says the news of Gettleman’s firing, while slightly shocking to him, won’t make or break the team in his opinion.

“The team is good enough to get past Dave Gettleman being fired. He didn't play. So, the team can get past him, shouldn't be no problem at all,” said Good, “There's a lot of ex-players that have complained about Dave Gettleman so you start to wonder. He's pretty much consistently ticking players off, so you tend to agree with the players.”

Good says while he’s slowed down over the past couple of years, he has no plans on skipping any games. He’ll be there, dressed as the Catman.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wfmy.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

Copyright 2017 WFMY