Panthers Will Face New Orleans Saints in NFC Wild-Card Round

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers will face the New Orleans Saints on the road in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs.
The game will be played Sunday, 4:40 p.m. ET at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
2017 Wild Card Weekend Schedule— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2018
Sat. 1/6 - @Titans at @Chiefs (4:35pm ET on ESPN/ABC)
Sat. 1/6 – @AtlantaFalcons at @RamsNFL (8:15pm ET on NBC)
Sun. 1/7 – @buffalobills at @Jaguars (1:00pm ET on CBS)
Sun. 1/7 – @Panthers at @Saints (4:40pm ET on FOX)#NFLPlayoffs
Both Carolina and New Orleans finished the regular season with 11-5 records. The Saints held a tiebreaker after defeating the Panthers twice in the regular season to win the NFC South division and take the home-field advantage.
The Los Angeles Rams will host the Atlanta Falcons in the other NFC wild-card matchup. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings both earned a first-round bye.
