PLAYOFF BLOG: Panthers Hope Third Time's The Charm Vs. Saints

Carolina Panthers (11-5) Vs. New Orleans Saints (11-5)

NFC Wild Card Playoff Round

Kickoff: 4:40 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Superdome

They say it's hard to beat a team three times, and the Carolina Panthers hope that rings true today against NFC South rival New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans handed the Panthers two of their five losses this season. The teams finished with the same 11-5 record, but New Orleans owned the tiebreaker to give them the division and homefield today.

It won't be easy. The Saints are a 5.5-point favorite and have won five consecutive home playoff games. They were 7-1 at home this season.

Veteran quarterback Drew Bees had no problem with the Carolina defense this year, which was regarded as one of the league's best. Brees threw for three touchdowns and completed 22 of 29 passes in a Week 3 win in Charlotte. The Week 13 matchup was a de facto division championship game and Brees delivered again, throwing for 269 yards and getting help from running backs Alvin Kamara (two touchdowns on nine carries) and Mark Ingram (one touchdown). The Saints jumped out to a 21-7 lead and cruised to a 31-21 final.

Both teams are coming off rather forgettable outings in the regular season finale. The Panthers were all out of sorts in a 22-10 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons as Cam Newton misfired on his first nine passes. Newton finished 14 of 34 with three interceptions and a 31.5 quarterback rating. New Orleans allowed a 39-yard touchdown pass with nine seconds left in a 31-24 loss at Tampa Bay.

The key for Carolina will be minimizing the New Orleans' offense, one of the few units to move the ball effectively on the Panthers this year. Newton will almost certainly have a better performance than last week, one of the worst of his career.

