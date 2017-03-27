WFMY
Report: Panthers Sale Could Be Discussed by NFL Owners

WCNC , WCNC 7:08 AM. EDT March 27, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Could the Carolina Panthers be on the market?

According to a report from CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, a possible sale of Charlotte’s NFL franchise could be discussed among team owners during the NFL’s spring meeting, which is set to begin Monday.

Owner Jerry Richardson will not be in attendance due to health concerns.

According to La Canfora, there is nothing formal regarding a sale of the Panthers on the owners’ agenda for the meeting. 

