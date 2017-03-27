Report: Panthers Sale Could Be Discussed by NFL Owners

Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson looks on prior to the NFC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium on January 24, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, Custom)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Could the Carolina Panthers be on the market?

According to a report from CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, a possible sale of Charlotte’s NFL franchise could be discussed among team owners during the NFL’s spring meeting, which is set to begin Monday.

Owner Jerry Richardson will not be in attendance due to health concerns.

What will go down at the NFL meetings (speeding up game/Raiders moving) and what's being whispered (for now): https://t.co/QpnlJ06u4m — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 27, 2017

According to La Canfora, there is nothing formal regarding a sale of the Panthers on the owners’ agenda for the meeting.

