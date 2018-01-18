Ron Rivera Nominated For NFL Salute To Service Award

(Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – After leading the Panthers to their fourth playoff appearance in five seasons, head coach Ron Rivera has been nominated for yet another NFL honor.

Only this time, Rivera’s accolade wouldn’t be for his on-field accomplishments. Rivera is one of three finalists named for the NFL’s Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.

The award, which is in its seventh season, is given to an NFL member based on their exceptional efforts to honor and support members of the military community. Rivera is one of three finalists, alongside Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Andre Roberts and former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Mularkey.

Rivera's father Eugenio was drafted into the Army in 1952 and has been a huge influence on the Panthers' head coach. He's also credited military officers for their counsel during his career.

"I've worked with some military folks, some officers that I've talked with and leaders, just really trying to figure out where I need to go from here to help our football team be the best that it can be," Rivera said.

The award will be presented during the NFL Honors award ceremony on Saturday, February 3, on NBC Charlotte.

The award recipient will receive a specially designed military challenge coin, recognizing their commitment to the military, and USAA will contribute $25,000 in the winner’s honor to the official aid societies representing all five branches of the U.S. military.

