Thomas Davis Signs Extension With Panthers

CHARLOTTE - The Panthers have signed linebacker Thomas Davis to an extension, tacking one year on to his existing contract, keeping him in Carolina through at least the 2018 season.

Davis, 34, had his two best seasons in 2015 and 2016, getting his only career Pro Bowl nods, after overcoming three ACL injuries early in his career.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport report's the deal adds $2 million in guaranteed money for 2017, and is worth $6.75 million for 2018.

The #Panthers signed LB Thomas Davis to a 1-year, $6.75M extension, source says, adding $2M guaranteed this year at 34 years old. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 15, 2017

“I’m extremely excited. Everybody knows how I feel about being a Carolina Panther,” Davis said in a statement released by the team. “This extension solidifies me being here for the rest of my career, and I’m excited about that. Now it’s totally focused on winning a Super Bowl.”

The 2006 first-round pick has spent his entire career in Charlotte, and earned the 2014 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his work on and off the field.

Davis has posted at least 118 combined tackles in each of the last five seasons, including a team-high 132 in 2016.

Davis is also Carolina's all-time tackles leader with 1,086. His 10 interceptions since 2012 rank second in the NFL among linebackers behind teammate Luke Kuechly.

