Cam Newton Stars in Hilarious Super Bowl Commercial

Cam will be making an appearance during Super Bowl 51. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Even though the Carolina Panthers fell short of reaching a second consecutive Super Bowl, Cam Newton will be seen during the big game.

The 2015 NFL MVP will appear in an ad for car maker Buick. The premise of the ad is simple: two dads see a sharp-looking Buick convertible pull into the parking lot at a youth football game and one of the dads, stunned at the design of the car, says “If that car’s a Buick, then my kid’s Cam Newton.”

Poof!

Can't see the video? Click here to watch desktop version.

His son transforms into Cam and what happens next is something you'd see in a cartoon.

Copyright 2016 WCNC