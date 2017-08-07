Watch Texans Vs. Panthers Preseason Opener On WFMY News 2 #PanthersOn2

Panthers game (Photo: WFMY)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers are back in action! You can watch the preseason opener right here on WFMY News 2, the official home of the Panthers!

Read: Panthers Announce 2017 Schedule #PanthersOn2

On Wednesday, the Panthers will open their preseason against the Texans at Bank of America Stadium. The team’s first meeting ended with a, 26-13 Houston victory against the Panthers in 2012.

Read: Carolina Panthers Back In Charlotte For Fan Fest

The Panthers have met the Texans just four times previously in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 regular seasons.

Read: Panthers Sign 8-Year-Old Quarterback

The game is taking place on Wednesday, one day before the NFL window for preseason openers. The exception was granted to accommodate the PGA Championship taking place in Charlotte during the week.

You can watch the game on WFMY News 2 Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

© 2017 WFMY-TV