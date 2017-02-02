Fun Facts: The Super Bowl's Carolina Connections

Carolina Panthers fans react after being given a game ball after the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Bank of America Stadium on January 3, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo: Rob Carr, Custom)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- We know, we know. The Super Bowl was heartbreaking for North Carolinians last year, but our state still has some interesting connections to the Big Game.

So if you plan on watching the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday in Super Bowl 51, chew on these fun facts provided by the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

1. NC's favorite Super Bowl snack food is buffalo chicken wings. According to Google, it's the most searched game day recipe among North Carolinians.

2. There are 180 microbreweries in NC, with more in development - in case you're looking to enjoy a North Carolina-brewed beverage while watching the Big Game.

3. Number of times the Carolina Panthers have been to the Super Bowl: two. The first time was Super Bowl 38 in 2004, when the Panthers lost to the New England Patriots, 29 to 32. (This was also the Super Bowl that gave us Janet Jackson’s infamous halftime “wardrobe malfunction.”) The Panthers returned to the 2016 Super Bowl 50 against the Denver Broncos, but lost 24-10.

4. New England Patriots players from NC universities: Jacoby Brissette and Joe Thuney (both from NCSU).

5. Atlanta Falcons players from N.C. universities: Justin Hardy (ECU) and Deji Olatoye (NC A&T).

6. Number of players from North Carolina universities that have played in the Super Bowl (including this year’s game): UNC – 36; NCSU - 28; ECU – 19; Duke – 14; Wake Forest - 16; NC A&T – 4; ASU – 2; NCCU – 2; ECSU – 2; St. Augustine – 1.

7. North Carolinians in the Pro Football Hall of Fame: Bobby Bell, Shelby; Carl Eller, Winston-Salem; Joe Gibbs, Mocksville; Chris Hanburger, Fort Bragg; Sonny Jurgensen, Wilmington; Bruce Matthews, Raleigh; Charlie Sanders, Richlands; Dwight Stephenson, Murfreesboro.

8. Players in the N.C. Sports Hall of Fame who have played in the Super Bowl (team in parentheses): Sonny Jurgenson, Wilmington (Washington); Jefro Pugh, Windsor (Dallas); Carl Eller, Winston-Salem (Minnesota); Dwight Clark, Kinston (San Francisco); Bob Matheson, Boone (Miami); Jim Ritcher, Berea, Ohio (Buffalo); Jim Clack, Rocky Mount (Pittsburgh); Ken Huff, Coronada, Calif. (Washington); Ricky Proehl, Bronx, N.Y. (Buffalo); Kelvin Bryant, Tarboro (Washington); Jeff Bostic, Greensboro, (Washington); Jerry Richardson (owner, Carolina Panthers).

9. Carolina Panthers' Head Coach Ron Rivera played in Super Bowl 20 in 1986 as a Chicago Bear. The Bears beat the New England Patriots 46-10.

