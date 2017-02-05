GAME BLOG: Falcons D getting to Brady early

It's Super Bowl Sunday!

The AFC Champion New England Patriots are set to take on the NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons to see who will hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy at NRG Stadium.

For play-by-play updates, be sure to follow KHOU 11 Sports Anchor Matt Musil, KHOU 11 Sports Reporter Daniel Gotera and KHOU 11 Sports Anchor Jason Bristol.

1ST QUARTER

#KHOU11 #SB51 Ryan sacked by Branch ... and Falcons punt to Patriots 9 yd line .. Edelman returns to 18 yd line — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 5, 2017

#KHOU11 #SuperBowl Jarrett with the big sack on Brady and Pats punt to Atlanta 12 yd line. Still no score .... 5:08 left in 1st — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 5, 2017

SACK!



Upshaw gets to Brady! pic.twitter.com/BAEhmvrbnW — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 5, 2017

#KHOU11 #SuperBowl2017 The Woodlands product Danny Amendola gets his first catch of the game ..... — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 5, 2017

PRE-GAME:

41 and his lovely wife have arrived #SB51 pic.twitter.com/0FGVeujEir — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) February 5, 2017

Is this outfit #1? https://t.co/DWVTlGZmL3 — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) February 5, 2017

Vice President Mike Pence lands in Houston & stops for Bar-B-Q before heading to #SuperBowl at NRG Stadium. #khou11 https://t.co/GSZgseGLBo — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) February 5, 2017

Inactives for #SB51:



Nick Williams

Terron Ward

Blidi Wreh-Wilson

Dashon Goldson

Josh Keyes

Wes Schweitzer

DJ Tialavea pic.twitter.com/yudgGdQYuG — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 5, 2017

Here she comes! Lady Gaga on the field at NRG. What are you hoping to see during today's #SB51 halftime show? https://t.co/EOmkk5LKrt pic.twitter.com/cKKt6JkaRM — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) February 5, 2017

