Georgia Gas Station: No Sam Adams Until After The Super Bowl

GAINESVILLE, Ga. -- A Georgia convenience store is sticking up for the Atlanta Falcons by kicking out a well-known Boston-based beer.

A handwritten sign on the refrigerator door makes their stance clear: "We will NOT be selling any Sam Adam's until after the Super Bowl #RiseUp."

Atlanta hitting them where it hurts pic.twitter.com/nWeoUCJgb8 — har har dinks (@sometacolady) January 26, 2017

Instead, the Exxon at 5201 Browns Bridge Road will be promoting a popular Atlanta brewery - SweetWater - in its place. The store made the announcement on their store Facebook page on Tuesday. Since then, employees have reported a pretty decent spike in sales for SweetWater - with some people even going out of their way to support the cause.

The idea spawned at least in part from a strongly-worded column in the Boston Globe which raised the ire of Falcons fans around Georgia - including 11Alive's own Jerry Carnes.

But employees who run the store make clear that their temporary boycott is nothing personal.

"It's not hate, one of your writers for Boston Globe called out a match up against our Falcons to be 'meh' and took shots at our Fanbase," one employee said on their page. "So this isn't hate, it's just a response from us that we ARE a passionate fan base!!!"

(© 2017 WXIA)