April The Giraffe Makes Her Super Bowl Pick

Who will she choose? April the Giraffe makes her Super Bowl LII pick. (Video: Animal Adventure Park)

WGRZ , WGRZ 3:15 PM. EST January 31, 2018

Harpursville, NY-- Last year, we spent days waiting for April the Giraffe to give birth to her calf Tajiri.

April has been staying busy taking care of her baby at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, NY, but she's also weighing in on who she thinks will win Super Bowl LII.  

Who is her pick? Watch the video above. 

Animal Adventure Park is an interactive educational animal park, and allows guests to get up close to the animals.

