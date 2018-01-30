Ridiculous Prop Bets For Super Bowl 52

Some of the more than 400 proposition bets for Super Bowl 52 between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots are displayed at the Race & Sports SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Jan. 26, 2018. (Photo: Ethan Miller, Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS – Oddsmakers look to capitalize on Super Bowl 52 this weekend with several bizarre proposition bets.

Known as “prop bets” there are several wagers people can make beyond the outcome of the game itself between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

There are three different bets offered for the coin toss alone!

The Patriots enter Sunday’s contest as a 4.5-point favorite, according to the online sportsbook Bovada LV. Oddsmakers have set the over/under for total points scored at 48.5.

Here are some of the strangest prop bets:

The number of tweets by President Donald Trump on Feb. 4:

Over/under: 5

Will any members from NSYNC perform with Justin Timberlake?

Yes: 2/1

No: 1/3

How many times will "wardrobe malfunction" be mentioned during the TV broadcast? (Note: From kickoff to final whistle, not including halftime.)

Over 1.5 times: 17/10

Under 1.5 times: 2/5

Will Justin Timberlake cover a Prince song during halftime?

Yes: 2/1

No: 1/3

What color will Justin Timberlake's shoes be when he begins his halftime show performance?

White: 5/6

Black: 2/1

Brown/Beige: 7/1

Blue: 10/1

Green: 10/1

Red: 12/1

Yellow: 20/1

Will Tom Brady’s jersey be stolen again?

Yes: 10/1

Note: It would have to be reported by ESPN within 48 hours of the end of the Super Bowl.

How many times will Tom Brady's age be mentioned during the broadcast?

Over 1.5 times: 5/14

Under 1.5 times: 37/20

What color will Pink's hair be when she starts to sing the National Anthem?

White/blonde: 5/4

Pink/red: 7/4

Blue/purple: 5/1

Brown/black: 5/1

Green: 5/1

Will Pink be airborne at any point during her singing of the National Anthem?

Yes: 5/2

No: ¼

How long will it take to sing the National Anthem?

Over 2 minutes: 20/31

Under 2 minutes: 23/20

What color will Bill Belichick’s shirt be at kickoff?

Blue: 4/5

Gray: 3/2

Red: 15/2

White: 15/2

What color will the liquid be that is poured on the game-winning coach?

Lime/Green/Yellow: 9/4

Red: 3/1

Clear/Water: 4/1

Blue: 4/1

Purple: 10/1

Will former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb's vomiting incident from Super Bowl XXXIX be mentioned during the TV broadcast?

Yes: 3/2

No: 1/2

Who will the Super Bowl MVP mention first in his speech?

Teammates: 2/1

God: 4/1

City: 5/1

Coach: 7/1

Owner: 10/1

Family: 16/1

None of the above: 2/1

Which number will be higher?

Kickoff temperature in Minnesota: 2/3

Total points scored in the first quarter: 11/10

Which number will be higher?

Points scored by the Patriots in Super Bowl LII: EVEN (1/1)

Points and assists recorded by Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving vs. the Portland Trailblazers: 5/7

Editor’s Note: Information from USA TODAY was used in this story.

