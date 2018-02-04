Super Bowl 52 Sunday Is Here! What Will Happen?

Super Bowl 52 is Sunday in a matchup against the battle-tested New England Patriots and the underdog Philadelphia Eagles.

There are several questions ahead of the game. Mark Bergin and Eric Heubusch try to answer some of them.

What’s your tweet-length prediction for Super Bowl 52?

Mark Bergin: Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Craft squash ESPN’s January report that there’s a rift between them. Nick Foles plays his last game as a member of the Eagles for another three years until he comes back...again!

Eric Heubusch: Barring Rob Gronkowski hurting his back dancing to "Rock Your Body" at halftime (or any other point), Brady, Danny Amendola and the Pats' America’s favorite tight end will pull away in the second half. James Harrison has another Super Bowl interception return; lots of tweets about cheating, regardless.

What part of Super Bowl 52 are you most looking forward to that isn’t related to the game itself?

Bergin: I’m psyched to see Justin Timberlake’s potential reunion with fellow NYSNC members and maybe even Janet Jackson during the halftime show.

Heubusch: The latest in the epic saga warmly referred to as, “Dilly Dilly!”

Related: Watch this year's Super Bowl commercials

What’s your favorite prop bet for the big game?

Bergin: I love how petty some of the bets are, such as how many tweets President Donald Trump has on Super Bowl Sunday, how long it takes Pink to sing the National Anthem and how many times Brady's age gets mentioned during the broadcast.

Tom Brady’s jersey getting stolen again has a fantastic payout at 10/1, meaning for a winning $1 bet gets a $10 payout. Of course, there’s the caveat of ESPN having to report it within 48 hours of the end of the Super Bowl. This screams inside job to me.

Speaking of uniforms, the team wearing white away jerseys has won 12 of the past 13 Super Bowls. The Patriots are wearing white on Sunday. They're 3-0 when wearing in Super Bowls under Brady and Belichick.

Heubusch: My head would bet on Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving having more points and assists against the Portland Trailblazers compared to the number of points the Patriots score in Super Bowl 52.

However, my heart is betting on Brady’s jersey getting stolen again.

What’s the biggest storyline heading into the offseason?

Bergin: The quarterback carousel is already in full swing with Alex Smith headed to the Washington Redskins. Where does Kirk Cousins wind up? Also, what happens to Nick Foles if he wins the first Super Bowl in Eagles franchise history?

Editor’s Note: The Eagles have won three NFL championships in 1948, 1949 and 1960. However, it was before the first Super Bowl, which was played on Jan. 15, 1967.

There are several other quarterbacks who could enter the free agent market, including Drew Brees, Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Bradford, Case Keenum, smokin’ Jay Cutler and the unflappable Blake Bortles.

This doesn’t include the quarterbacks preparing for April’s NFL Draft either.

Heubusch: Is there any truth to ESPN’s report? Winning cures all, but will Belichick and Brady return to the Patriots?

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WTSP-TV