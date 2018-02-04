Close Which Super Bowl 2018 Ads Did You Like Best? Vote Now Misty Montano, KUSA 2:01 AM. EST February 05, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Which Super Bowl ads will everyone be talking about after the game? Which commercials made you laugh? Which made you cry?Mobile users, tap here for a better view of the ads. © 2018 KUSA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Update On Crash That Killed 5 High Point Teen Killed While Helping Driver Protect Yourself From Getting Hacked NC Man Witnesses Las Vegas Shooting Police Release Body Cam Video In Las Vegas Shooting Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know FBI profiler: Vegas shooting similar to Texas Tower massacre Homicide Vigil For Student Killed In Car Crash Trinity VS. Wheatmore More Stories LIST | School Closings and Delays For Monday, Feb. 5 Feb. 4, 2018, 6:44 p.m. Eagles dethrone Tom Brady, Patriots for first Super Bowl win Feb. 4, 2018, 6:32 p.m. HEADS UP: Black Ice Possible Tonight Feb. 4, 2018, 3:23 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs