No. 12 Duke Holds On For 99-94 Win Over Wake Forest

Duke Blue Devils guard Luke Kennard (5) shoots over Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Keyshawn Woods (1) in the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. (Photo: Mark Dolejs-USA TODAY Sports)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Luke Kennard scored 23 points, Jayson Tatum added 19 and No. 12 Duke held on to beat Wake Forest 99-94 on Saturday.



Amile Jefferson had 16 points for the Blue Devils (22-5, 10-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot 59 percent and hit 13 3-pointers while winning their seventh straight.



John Collins had a career-best 31 points and 15 rebounds for the Demon Deacons (15-12, 6-9), who have lost three of four.



Bryant Crawford finished with 21 points, and his layup with about 1:20 to play pulled Wake Forest within 93-92, but he missed two other critical drives in the final minute that would have either tied it or given the Demon Deacons the lead.

