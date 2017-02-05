No. 12 UNC Beats No. 20 Notre Dame 83-76 In Relocated Game

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Nate Britt (0) collects a loose ball in front of Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Bonzie Colson (35) during the second half at Greensboro Coliseum. The Tar Heels won 83-76. (Photo: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Justin Jackson scored 16 points to help No. 12 North Carolina beat No. 20 Notre Dame 83-76 on Sunday in a game postponed a day and relocated from UNC's campus due to a water shortage.



Isaiah Hicks added 14 points for the Tar Heels (21-4, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot 49 percent and dominated the glass while having six double-figure scorers.



V.J. Beachem scored 20 points for the Fighting Irish (17-7, 6-5), who lost for the fifth time in six games.



UNC led by 15 midway through the second half, only to see Notre Dame climb back to within 75-73 on Beachem's 3-pointer from the corner with 3:47 left. But Joel Berry II answered with a jumper at the 3:33 mark to start an 8-0 run and turn away the comeback.

