No. 12 UNC Holds On To Beat Pitt, 80-78

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Justin Jackson (44) drives to the basket as Pittsburgh Panthers forwards Sheldon Jeter (21) and Michael Young (2) defend in the second half. The Tar Heels defeated the Panthers 80-78.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Justin Jackson scored 20 points and No. 12 North Carolina held on to beat Pittsburgh 80-78 on Tuesday night.

Joel Berry II had 19 points, Isaiah Hicks added 18 and Kennedy Meeks finished with 10 for the Tar Heels (20-4, 8-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). The league leaders never trailed but also never got comfortable against the last-place Panthers.

Cameron Johnson matched a career high with 24 points and hit a career-best six 3-pointers, Michael Young finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds and Jamel Artis had 17 points for Pitt (12-10, 1-8), which lost its seventh straight but kept this one tight throughout by shooting nearly 56 percent.

The Panthers had a chance to win it at the buzzer after Artis took an inbounds pass with 4.8 seconds to play and hurried down the right side before uncorking an off-balance 3-pointer that caromed harmlessly off the glass.

