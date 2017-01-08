No. 14 North Carolina Rolls Past Rival NC State 107-56

Jan 8, 2017; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Justin Jackson (44) reacts toward the end of the game. The Tea Heels defeated the Wolfpack 107-56 at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bob Donnan, Custom)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Justin Jackson scored 21 points and No. 14 North Carolina ran off a 20-0 first-half run to blow Sunday's game open and beat North Carolina State 107-56.

Joel Berry II added 19 points for the Tar Heels (14-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who beat the Wolfpack for the 20th time in 22 games in a game postponed from Saturday night because of a snowstorm and icy roads.

And the Tar Heels did it in an unexpectedly lopsided fashion, jumping to a 26-4 lead and pushing that to 56-23 by halftime on Jackson's 3-pointer just before the horn.

N.C. State (12-4, 1-2) came in with momentum after blowing out No. 21 Virginia Tech behind a triple-double from star freshman point guard Dennis Smith Jr. But Smith got in quick foul trouble Sunday, while the Wolfpack committed a bevy of turnovers that fueled the Tar Heels' attack.

Copyright 2016 WFMY