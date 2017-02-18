No. 25 Notre Dame Beats NC State 81-72

North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Dennis Smith Jr. (4) lays the ball up during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at PNC Arena. The Fighting Irish won 81-72. (Photo: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - V.J. Beachem scored 27 points and hit a career-high seven 3-pointers to help No. 25 Notre Dame beat North Carolina State 81-72 on Saturday in the Wolfpack's first game since the announcement that coach Mark Gottfried is out after the season.



Bonzie Colson added 13 points for the Fighting Irish (21-7, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), who kept themselves in the middle of a crowded race for a top-four finish that would secure a double-round bye in the ACC Tournament.



Notre Dame used a 9-0 run late in the first half to build a double-digit margin, led 41-28 by halftime then pushed it to 23 points from there. The Fighting Irish shot 50 percent and made 13 of 30 3-pointers.



Dennis Smith Jr. scored 16 points for N.C. State (14-14, 3-12), which thrice rallied within seven points late before suffering its seventh straight loss since last month's upset at Duke.

