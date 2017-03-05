No. 3 Notre Dame Wins ACC Title, Beats No. 13 Duke 84-61

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish pose for a picture after defeating the Duke Blue Devils during the women's ACC Conference Tournament at HTC Center. Notre Dame defeated Duke 84-61. (Photo: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports)

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - Arike Ogunbowale scored 21 points and Brianna Turner added 18 to help No. 3 Notre Dame beat 13th-ranked Duke 84-61 on Sunday in the ACC Tournament championship game, clinching the NCAA bid.



The Fighting Irish (30-3) became the second team in ACC history to win the conference regular-season and tournament titles in four straight seasons. The Blue Devils did it from 2001-04.



Notre Dame was up 12 at the half before Duke scored 10 straight points to start the third quarter and close the gap, 43-41. Irish Coach Muffet McGraw called a timeout and her team responded, scoring the next 14 points during a 20-2 run that blew the game open. Ogunbowale hit two 3-pointers during the spurt, her second one making it 60-43 with 2:28 left in the third.



The Blue Devils (27-5) couldn't recover.



Lexie Brown scored 16 points to lead Duke, which had played stellar defense in the first two games of the tournament, holding opponents to just 49 points and 29 percent shooting.

