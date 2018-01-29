No. 4 Duke Bounces Back By Routing Irish 88-66

Duke Blue Devils guard Grayson Allen(3) looks to pass as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Rex Pflueger (0) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. (Photo: Rob -USA TODAY Sports)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Freshman Gary Trent Jr. had 22 points and tied a season high with 10 rebounds, and No. 4 Duke beat Notre Dame 88-66 on Monday night.



Grayson Allen scored 18 points, and Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 17 to help the Blue Devils (19-3, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot nearly 55 percent after halftime.



They overcame a rare off night - by his high standards, anyway - from star freshman Marvin Bagley III and bounced back from a two-point loss to No. 4 Virginia. Duke has yet to lose consecutive games this season.



T.J. Gibbs scored 22 points and John Mooney added 14 with a career-high four 3-pointers for the injury-riddled Fighting Irish (13-9, 3-6), who have lost six straight.



Trent hit two of his six 3s and Carter scored eight points during a 28-4 run midway through the second half that broke the game open and put Duke up by 30.



Bagley, the ACC's leading scorer at 22 points per game, finished with 12 points on 4-of-14 shooting. It was his lowest-scoring game since No. 5 Michigan State held him to four points in the third game of his career.



BIG PICTURE



Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish are trying to ride out the wave of injuries that has derailed their promising season, with ACC preseason player of the year Bonzie Colson and guards Matt Farrell and D.J. Harvey all sidelined. They were competitive for about 30 minutes before coming away with their longest losing streak since the 2008-09 team dropped seven in a row.



Duke: The Blue Devils got back to their high-scoring ways two nights after a 65-63 loss to No. 2 Virginia that marked their lowest scoring performance of the season. All five starters reached double figures for a team that slipped to No. 2 nationally in scoring at 90.3 points per game, a fraction of a point behind 12th-ranked Oklahoma.



UP NEXT



Notre Dame: Returns to the North Carolina Triangle on Saturday to face N.C. State.



Duke: Steps out of ACC play to take on St. John's on Saturday in Madison Square Garden.

