No. 8 North Carolina Keeps Rolling, Tops Pitt 85-67

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Justin Jackson (44) shoots over Pittsburgh Panthers forward Jamel Artis (1) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. The Tar Heels won 85-67. (Photo: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Justin Jackson scored 23 points, Joel Berry added 19 and No. 8 North Carolina continued its march to the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season title with an 85-67 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday.



The Tar Heels (25-5, 13-3) have won four straight following a loss to arch rival Duke two weeks ago. North Carolina can clinch its second straight ACC regular season crown and 31st overall with a win at No. 18 Virginia on Monday.



Jackson bookended a 10-0 run to end the first half with two deep, contested 3-pointers to give North Carolina all the breathing room it needed. The Tar Heels dominated the smaller Panthers (15-14, 4-12) in the paint, outrebounding Pitt 48-28.



Michael Young and fellow senior Jamel Artis finished with 17 points each in their final game at the Petersen Events Center.

Copyright 2017 WFMY