No. 8 Tar Heels Top No. 7 Cardinals 74-63

Tar Heels forward Justin Jackson (44) shoots as Louisville forwards Anas Mahmoud (14) and Ray Spalding (13) defend in the second half. The Tar Heels defeated the Cardinals 74-63 at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports, Custom)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Justin Jackson scored 21 points and No. 8 North Carolina pulled away after halftime to beat No. 7 Louisville 74-63 on Wednesday night in a matchup of Atlantic Coast Conference leaders.

Kennedy Meeks added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Tar Heels (24-5, 12-3), who strengthened their hold on first place in the league. UNC entered the night leading both Louisville and No. 10 Duke by a game, but stretched the lead by beating the Cardinals after the Blue Devils' lost at Syracuse earlier in the evening.

The Tar Heels took over with a 13-3 second-half run to break a 40-all tie and led by 17 points late.

Donovan Mitchell scored 21 points for the Cardinals (22-6, 10-5), who didn't shoot well after halftime and struggled to make much of anything outside the paint.

Louisville made just 5 of 20 3-point attempts and 4 of 13 free throws.

