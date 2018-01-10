Noah Hanifin Selected For NHL All-Star Game

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Noah Hanifin (5) controls the puck during the first period against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. (Photo: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports)

RALEIGH, NC – The National Hockey League today announced that Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Noah Hanifin will represent the Metropolitan Division at the 2018 NHL All-Star Weekend, to take place from Jan. 27-28 in Tampa. It marks Hanifin’s first appearance in the event.

Hanifin, 20, leads Hurricanes defensemen in goals (7), assists (14) and points (21). The Boston native ranks eighth among NHL blueliners in goals (7). Selected by the Hurricanes in the first round, fifth overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft, Hanifin is in his third NHL season and has totaled 15 goals and 57 assists (72 points) in 202 career games for Carolina.

A product of the United States National Team Development Program, Hanifin has represented his country at a number of international tournaments, including the 2015 World Junior Championship and the 2016 and 2017 IIHF World Championships. He won gold at the 2014 U18 World Junior Championships, ranking tied for second among tournament defensemen in scoring.

