North Carolina QB Mitch Trubisky Declares For NFL Draft

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) throws the ball as Virginia Cavaliers defensive tackle Donte Wilkins (1) chases in the first quarter at Scott Stadium. (Photo: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports, Custom)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Quarterback Mitch Trubisky says he's leaving North Carolina early to enter the NFL draft.

Trubisky announced his decision Monday in a story posted to The Players Tribune, saying it was "the most difficult decision of my life."

In his only season as the Tar Heels' starter, the junior ranked second in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a school-record 3,748 yards passing while completing a league-best 68 percent of his passes and setting a program record by throwing for 30 touchdowns. He has been projected as a possible first-round pick.

“After much research, reflection and prayer, I have officially decided to declare for the 2017 NFL Draft,” says Trubisky. “This has been the most difficult decision of my life because of the unbelievable people and experiences I’ve had at the University of North Carolina. It's hard to leave a special place like UNC, which has had such a huge impact on my life and helped make me into the man I am today. I'm so thankful for my family, my teammates, coaches, trainers, strength staff, academic staff and all the fans of Tar Heel nation. You guys have helped me in so many ways and have shared experiences with me that I will cherish and be thankful for the rest of my life. I love UNC and it’s a privilege to call myself a Tar Heel.”

“Mitch is a great representative of the University of North Carolina. He’s everything you would want in a student-athlete,” said head coach Larry Fedora. “My role throughout this process was to provide him with as much information as we could obtain so he could make the best decision for him and his family. He patiently waited for his opportunity to play at UNC and when that chance came this year, he had one of best seasons in school history. We support his decision and look forward to watching him play at the next level.”

The Tar Heels will lose their starting quarterback, their top three rushers and five of their top six receivers from 2016. Junior running back Elijah Hood also entered the draft pool last week.

